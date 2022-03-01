Eastern Kentuckians named in federal indictments related to cockfighting ring

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Several people in Eastern Kentucky were recently named in federal cases about an animal fighting ring being run in several counties.

According to case documents in USA v. Hubbard, et al, Timothy Sizemore is charged with running an animal fighting ring in Eastern Kentucky.

He is also charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, along with others.

The other people charged in the same case with conspiracy to defraud the United States are Millard Oscar Hubbard, Beachel Collett, Lester Collett and Justin Smith.

Court documents in one of the indictments said that Sizemore, assisted by the others involved, collected money for parking, admissions and other miscellaneous things during the fights.

In the second of the indictments handed down, eight more people were named as part of the cockfighting ring.

Rickie D. Johnson, Jacklyn R. Johnson, Harold “Fuzzy” Hale, Orville D. Asher, Dallas M. Cope, Hiram B. Creech Jr., Bradley Cye Rose and Joshua W. Westerfield were the defendants mentioned in the second indictment.

Rickie Johnson and Jacklyn Johnson, with the help of the others, according to court documents, operated Bald Rock, an animal fighting ring in Laurel County.

