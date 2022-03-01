Beautiful weather sticks around

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Today marks the first day of meteorological Spring, and it will feel more like Spring this week with sunshine and warmer temperatures sticking around.

Today through Wednesday

Another beautiful day is ahead! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures top out in the mid-60s.

This quiet weather continues into tonight. We remain dry and mostly clear. Low temperatures will fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

We stay mostly sunny and dry on Wednesday. Once again, temperatures top out in the mid-60s.

Staying Dry and Warmer

This dry and warmer weather sticks around into the middle of your work week.

We remain dry under a partly cloudy sky on Thursday. Highs reach the mid-60s.

We get even warmer by Friday. Highs top out in the upper-60s and close to 70º in spots under a mix of Sun and clouds.

On Saturday, we stay partly cloudy and mostly dry. High temperatures soar into the lower-70s by the afternoon!

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers look to return to the region by Sunday. We stay mostly cloudy with highs topping out in the lower-70s.

More showers are possible on Monday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

A few showers look possible on Tuesday, and temperatures look cooler. Highs top out in the lower-50s with lows falling into the upper-30s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.