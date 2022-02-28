Vigil held for Madison County woman killed in violent home invasion

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT heard from Jordan Morgan’s father and former state representative Wesley Morgan for the first time Sunday night. After his 32-year-old daughter was shot and killed in the home invasion last week.

Morgan described when he heard the gun shots go off in his daughters room. Then how he exchanged gun fire with the shooter. Telling WKYT he was shot three times in the exchange. And believes he hit the shooter, as well.

We now know form police they believe the shooter to be Shannon Gilday.

“She was in bed asleep. This was of course at like 3:45 am in the morning. This sorry, low down, piece of dog crap broke into her door. Kicked the door open. Shot her probably 6, 7, 8 times with an AR-15,” said Morgan.

Friends said this vigil is the least they could do, but believe Morgan would simply say it was all too much.

A close friend of Morgan’s joked that what she would really love to hear read is the Bill of Rights or the Constitution because of how important her law career was to her.

Instead they gathered together holding onto one another as they sang amazing grace in their friends memory.

“She was fearless, she was up for anything. There was absolutely not one enemy I can think of that she had in this world. She was beautiful and loved by so many and I think you can see that in the people who come out today,” said a friend of Morgan’s.

According to her obituary, Morgan’s funeral services are set for Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.