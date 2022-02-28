Advertisement

US closes embassy in Belarus, lets staff leave in Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced embassy moves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
KSP Logo
KSP training in Letcher County, police say no threat to the public
American Idol recap
Lawrence County native auditions for American Idol, receives golden ticket to Hollywood
Image courtesy of MGN.
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

Latest News

Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland, where volunteers offer food, rides and shelter. Since...
Ukraine, Russia negotiate amid war, shadow of nuclear threat
The war in Ukraine could impact beer prices here in the U.S.
War in Ukraine could impact beer prices
Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour
Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to part of the hangar in which...
Largest airplane in the world destroyed by Russian attack
FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D. A new...
UN climate report: ‘Atlas of human suffering’ worse, bigger