Two Lexington women discover unknown family connection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Imagine meeting a stranger and finding out you two are related and your families’ ties date all the way back to the Civil War. That’s the story of two Lexington women.

Frances Edwards has been getting her hair done at Bonita Hair Salon for the past few years.

“She has been here every week,” stylist Jeri Thomas said.

Edwards said one day she called the salon looking for a stylist and got teamed up with Thomas. Edwards usually gets her hair curled.

“We talked a lot and became acquainted and found out that we had really interesting connections,” Edwards said.

The women both have roots in Monticello, Kentucky. Their families share the last name Kendrick. The women are not sure how they’re related but believe their families crossed paths around the time of the Civil War.

“It’s also possible that the Kendrick family may have owned some of Jeri’s family, which is not something I appreciate,” Edwards said.

Edwards, who is 88 years old, remembers growing up in Kentucky during segregation.

“In a way where the white people seemed to be superior,” Edwards said.

A lot has changed since then, but Edwards acknowledged that racism still exists.

“We need a lot of careful teaching,” Edwards said.

With racial tensions escalating in the past few years, the world can learn something from these two who call themselves distant cousins.

“We have so many similarities and so many things we’ve saved, it’s truly been a blessing for the both of us,” Thomas said.

“I am happy to say that I have several very special friends, and Jeri is one, who happens to have skin color different from mine, and that makes absolutely no difference to me,” Edwards said.

Edwards has bonded with other stylists in the salon. She said it feels like family.

“They’re friendly and welcoming and I feel like I belong here,” Edwards said.

Edwards and Thomas are still working on finding out the link that connects them.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.