Top 5 Plays - February 28, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As district play ends and region play begins, here’s a look at last week’s Top 5 Plays presented by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

5 - Leslie County’s Emily Bowling intercepts pass for layup

4 - Buckhorn’s Hayden Neace three three-pointers against Hazard

3 - North Laurel’s Ryan Davidson steal and score

2 - Leslie County’s Courtney Hoskins bucket against Buckhorn

1 - Bell County’s Dawson Woolum secures OT in 52nd District Championship

