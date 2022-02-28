Top 5 Plays - February 28, 2022
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As district play ends and region play begins, here’s a look at last week’s Top 5 Plays presented by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.
5 - Leslie County’s Emily Bowling intercepts pass for layup
4 - Buckhorn’s Hayden Neace three three-pointers against Hazard
3 - North Laurel’s Ryan Davidson steal and score
2 - Leslie County’s Courtney Hoskins bucket against Buckhorn
1 - Bell County’s Dawson Woolum secures OT in 52nd District Championship
