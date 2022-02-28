Sunny skies carry us from February into March

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast trend is shaping up to be pretty nice as we transition from one month into another one.

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a chilly start across the region, the sunshine warms up quickly this afternoon. Highs will soar into the mid-50s later today.

A few clouds will try to move in overnight, but we will stay dry. Lows will drop into the mid-30s for most.

Extended Forecast

As we say hello to March and meteorological spring on Tuesday, high pressure and sunshine will continue to dominate the forecast. Highs will top out near 60, so it will definitely feel like spring. Lows will drop into the low 40s under clear skies Tuesday night.

Wednesday marks the 10 year anniversary of the worst tornado outbreak in Eastern Kentucky history, but you wouldn’t know it by the weather. Sunny skies and very mild temperatures will mark the occasion. Most of us will get into the mid to upper 60s for highs.

Thursday and Friday also look pretty awesome with more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next best chance for rain comes late Saturday night, but our warmer than average temperature trend sticks around all the way into next week.

One quick note: Tuesday starts Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky and the statewide tornado drill will be at 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2nd. It’s just a drill, but it’s definitely on a big weather day this time.

Enjoy this nice break in the weather!

