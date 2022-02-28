Southern Kentucky man arrested after hitting child with car

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County man was arrested on Sunday night after he hit a child with a car.

Christopher Mullins was arrested late Sunday after police said they got a call about a man running over a girl with a truck.

According to the arrest citation, Mullins’ niece was walking behind his truck when he hit her and gave her life-threatening injuries.

The citation also said a field sobriety test was given to him, and he was determined to be under the influence of marijuana.

He was charged with first degree assault and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.