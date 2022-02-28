Sheriff: Man arrested after car chase, standoff with deputies

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the arrest of a Somerset man on several charges in a release Monday afternoon.

According to a release, a Sheriff’s Deputy saw a car run a stop sign on Highway 80. He followed the car, which was reportedly driving erratically and was swerving in and out of lanes on the road.

After chasing the car for a while, the release said the suspect stopped and let the passenger out at Eastway Market.

The passenger, Clarence Awesome Lee, 34, was determined to have active arrest warrants and was arrested.

The release continued, saying Lee identified the driver of the fleeing car as Devin Owens, 28.

Deputies lost sight of the car Owens was driving, but later got a call saying the car was seen driving through a fence near Barnesburg Road.

Then, according to the release, Somerset police found the car at a Quality Inn in Somerset.

After a short standoff, police said they were able to convince Owens to leave his hotel room and surrender.

He was arrested, and police determined he was a convicted felon out of Indiana.

Owens was also served a bench warrant out of Washington County that was in relation to an incident in 2019.

After the arrest, deputies got a search warrant for the room Owens and his wife and children were in. They also searched the car involved in the chase.

In the search, deputies said they found more than 120 grams of various drugs, including meth and marijuana.

Owens was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center. He is facing the following charges:

Running a stop sign

Reckless driving

Running a traffic light

Speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit

Fleeing police

Wanton endangerment

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Criminal mischief

Trafficking a controlled substance - Firearms enhancement

Possession of marijuana

Buying or owning drug paraphernalia

