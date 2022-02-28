Advertisement

Portions of KY-3351 in Hazard to be closed starting Tuesday

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sent a release Monday announcing upcoming closings on portions of KY-3351.

The closings will be due to road break repairs.

The road, also known as Pigeon Roost Road, will be closed Tuesday at mile point 2.39, Wednesday at mile point 1.97, and Thursday through Friday at mile point 1.49.

The work will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The release said people will be able to access locations up to the worksite, but will not be able to pass through the sections where work is being done.

