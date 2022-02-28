Missing person reported in Leslie County after car accident in Greasy Creek River

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday evening, Leslie County officials responded to a call about a car accident in Greasy Creek River.

A woman in the accident was air lifted to a hospital shortly after deputies arrived.

On the scene, officials learned about a male passenger in the accident. As of Monday, he is yet to be found.

A search opened up Saturday night and has been ongoing.

”We started about a mile up Greasy, that’s Highway 2009. Yesterday we went all the way out to the dam at the high school so that’s a pretty good stretch of water that they searched yesterday. Today, we’ve searched a little bit over a mile, mile and a half of riverside, we’re gonna continue searching down further the river,” Shane Wilson, Leslie County Deputy Sheriff said.

Tuesday, they plan to continue the search more in depth with help.

”We have crews coming in from different counties with boats with sonar. Multiple people have requested coming out with kayaks, we’re gonna try once the water goes down, once it’s not as dangerous” Wilson said. ”These boats are little river boats, they have sonar capabilities, they’ll be able to see, like this river has a bunch of big rocks and caves, they’ll be able to see under logs and inside of logs and any objects in there that could possibly be the male subject.”

Officials are not releasing the names of either passengers yet.

If you have any tips, contact the Leslie County 911 Center at (606) 672-2986.

