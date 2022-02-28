Advertisement

Missing person reported in Leslie County after car accident in Greasy Creek River

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday evening, Leslie County officials responded to a call about a car accident in Greasy Creek River.

A woman in the accident was air lifted to a hospital shortly after deputies arrived.

On the scene, officials learned about a male passenger in the accident. As of Monday, he is yet to be found.

A search opened up Saturday night and has been ongoing.

”We started about a mile up Greasy, that’s Highway 2009. Yesterday we went all the way out to the dam at the high school so that’s a pretty good stretch of water that they searched yesterday. Today, we’ve searched a little bit over a mile, mile and a half of riverside, we’re gonna continue searching down further the river,” Shane Wilson, Leslie County Deputy Sheriff said.

Tuesday, they plan to continue the search more in depth with help.

”We have crews coming in from different counties with boats with sonar. Multiple people have requested coming out with kayaks, we’re gonna try once the water goes down, once it’s not as dangerous” Wilson said. ”These boats are little river boats, they have sonar capabilities, they’ll be able to see, like this river has a bunch of big rocks and caves, they’ll be able to see under logs and inside of logs and any objects in there that could possibly be the male subject.”

Officials are not releasing the names of either passengers yet.

If you have any tips, contact the Leslie County 911 Center at (606) 672-2986.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Mullins
Southern Kentucky man arrested after hitting child with car
Man found not guilty in EKY double murder case
Devon Owens
Sheriff: Man arrested after car chase, standoff with deputies
Governor Andy Beshear
Masks no longer recommended for all indoor settings: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Latest News

Public input sought on National Heritage Area study
Carjacking - 11:00 p.m.
Carjacking - 11:00 p.m.
Court gavel
Knott County man sentenced to more than 24 years for armed car-jackings
EKU has announced Jerry Seinfeld’s postponed 2020 show has been rescheduled.
Jerry Seinfeld to perform at EKU Center for the Arts this fall
Xavier Snelgrove / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC BY-SA 4.0 Christopher Corneschi / CC BY-SA 2.5 / CC...
Grundy Police looking for suspects in Walmart theft