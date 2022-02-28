Masks no longer recommended for all indoor settings: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack discussed Friday’s updated U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance during the weekly COVID briefing at the capitol.

Masks are no longer recommended for all indoor settings, however Beshear recommends each person make that choice based on their own level of risk.

“I ask everyone to be thoughtful about your and your family’s personal safety. If you have pre-existing conditions, consider continuing to mask up. If you interact with the public a lot, consider continuing to mask up,” said Gov. Beshear. “To everybody, let’s be respectful and even encouraging of people’s decision that they want to continue to mask.”

The CDC is now using a new “community transmission” model. This uses the number of new COVID-19 cases at a county level, percent of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID admitted to the hospital in the past week to determine masking advice.

”What we’re going to notice right now is that we are, as of last week, still in the predominantly high-risk category,” said Dr. Stack. “You’re going to see that change quickly.”

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) will use that data to offer guidance for each Kentucky county every week at on kycovid19.ky.gov.

Officials encouraged every Kentuckian to evaluate their own risk when considering masking in public.

Concerning schools, KDPH will update K-12 school guidance. Vaccination, disease isolation, targeted mask use and test-to-stay programs are strongly encouraged.

Beshear also announced masks are no longer required in state buildings.

However, certain state facilities with congregant settings will still wear masks, including: Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs-run nursing homes; Department of Corrections correctional institutions; Cabinet for Health and Family Services-run psychiatric hospitals and immediate care facilities; agencies providing food, beverage and housekeeping services.

New baseline guidance for living safely with COVID includes:

Get vaccinated

Keep up to date with vaccine boosters

Isolate when sick or after testing positive for COVID-19

Consider targeted mask use following exposures and for high-risk persons

Follow applicable state and local guidance

“Fortunately, our COVID-19 numbers still heading in a good direction,” said Dr. Stack. “As we look to the third year of the pandemic, we have arrived at a very different place than where we started. Now, effective vaccines, boosters, treatments and tests are widely available. These tools lessen the individual and societal severity of COVID-19.”

New COVID-19 cases on Monday totaled 671. There were 34 news deaths and a positivity rate of 8.56%.

962 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the Commonwealth with 203 people in intensive care and 112 people on ventilators.

During the week ending February 27, 13,305 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 9.01%.

