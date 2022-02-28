March set to come in like a lamb

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a stark and welcome change from the weather this time one year ago, we’re looking at a much drier start to the month of March. We’ll also see mild weather continue as we kick off the third month of the year.

Tonight through Tomorrow night

The final hours of February and the first hours of March look to continue the quiet pattern we’ve seen for much of the past couple of days. Overnight lows, with a few clouds drifting in and out of the area, look to be a touch milder than last night as we fall into the lower 30s.

March looks to come in like a lamb with plenty of sunshine on the way for the day on Tuesday as the calendar officially flips over to March. That sunshine courtesy of high pressure building in right overhead keeping things sunny and mild. Daytime highs top out in the upper 50s to near 60°. Clear skies continue at night as lows stay much milder, right around 40° overnight.

The Rest of the Week

The rest of the work week looks to feature what we call in the business a “persistence forecast.” High pressure may scoot away a touch throughout the rest of the week, but that’s only going to switch winds around to the southwest and allow even milder highs in the lower to middle 60s starting Wednesday and lasting through Thursday. We keep skies clear overnight as we fall back into the lower to middle 40s just about each night through the rest of the week.

Things looks to change by the weekend, however, with showers returning to the forecast as early as late Friday night and continuing through Saturday and Sunday. Highs stay mild, however, for the first weekend of meteorological spring: getting up into the upper 60s, near 70°.

