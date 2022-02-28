Man found not guilty in EKY double murder case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man who was on trial for a murder case from 2017 was found not guilty recently.

Terry Hammonds was part of a pair of brothers who were part of an investigation into the double murder. He was found not guilty on Thursday.

Hammonds’ brother, Bobby, was convicted of the murders and sentenced to 50 years in prison in May of 2021.

