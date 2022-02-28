Advertisement

Man found not guilty in EKY double murder case

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man who was on trial for a murder case from 2017 was found not guilty recently.

Terry Hammonds was part of a pair of brothers who were part of an investigation into the double murder. He was found not guilty on Thursday.

Hammonds’ brother, Bobby, was convicted of the murders and sentenced to 50 years in prison in May of 2021.

