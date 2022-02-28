Advertisement

Man accused of killing Jordan Morgan arrested in Richmond

KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say they have arrested Shannon Gilday, the man accused of murder in a violent home invasion at former State Representative Wesley Morgan’s home.

According to KSP, Gilday was found around 4:30 a.m. Monday walking along Barnes Mill Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

KSP says last Tuesday, 23-year-old Gilday forced his way into the home of former state representative Wesley Morgan with a rifle. Wesley Morgan was hurt in a shootout with the intruder and his daughter, 32-year-old Jordan Morgan, was killed. Troopers say Gilday fatally shot Jordan in her bed.

Gilday is facing charges of murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and two counts of attempted murder.

