Man accused of killing Jordan Morgan arrested in Richmond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say they have arrested Shannon Gilday, the man accused of murder in a violent home invasion at former State Representative Wesley Morgan’s home.

According to KSP, Gilday was found around 4:30 a.m. Monday walking along Barnes Mill Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

MORE

KSP says last Tuesday, 23-year-old Gilday forced his way into the home of former state representative Wesley Morgan with a rifle. Wesley Morgan was hurt in a shootout with the intruder and his daughter, 32-year-old Jordan Morgan, was killed. Troopers say Gilday fatally shot Jordan in her bed.

Gilday is facing charges of murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and two counts of attempted murder.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.