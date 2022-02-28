Advertisement

Kentucky largely remains in the red despite changes to CDC’s COVID guidelines

Based on the latest CDC data, the Associated Press reports that more than 70% of the US population is at low or medium levels of COVID-19 threat. But the vast..
By Jeremy Tombs
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Based on the latest CDC data, the Associated Press reports that more than 70% of the US population is at low or medium levels of COVID-19 threat. But the vast majority of counties across the commonwealth remain at high levels.

On Friday, the CDC announced new guidelines for communities when it comes to COVID. The new system puts an emphasis on the impact COVID is having on hospitals, in addition to monitoring the incidence rate.

The new COVID-19 community levels are based on three metrics: cases per 100,000 people, followed by hospitalizations per 100,000 and the percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients. Dr. Jeff Foxx, a Lexington physician, says the new guidelines are appropriate at this stage of the pandemic.

”The guidelines are a way to manage our hospital use, our healthcare use,” said Dr. Foxx.

The new measures have resulted in relaxed recommendations for most healthy Americans, particularly when it comes to masking.

”It’s a great change for the positive,” Dr. Foxx said. “Everybody’s relieved to see case counts coming down, to recognize the fact that we are in a better place”

But almost all of Kentucky remains at a high level, and in these areas, the CDC still recommends wearing masks indoors in public spaces.

”In the next week or two, I think we’re going to be like the rest of the country,” said Dr. Foxx. “Hopefully we’re going to be there.”

Dr. Foxx thinks we’re simply lagging behind, in part because of having a later omicron surge than other states.

“If in two or three weeks, we still are where we are, then what is the problem?” Dr. Foxx said.

But even when we reach the low levels here in Kentucky, Dr. Foxx advises you to not ditch the masks entirely.

”If you have symptoms or a recent exposure, you ought to wear a mask,” said Dr. Foxx. “If you’re at high risk or you know you are going to be around someone who is at high risk, you might want to wear a mask.”

Dr. Foxx noted that the percentage of staffed beds with COVID-19 patients is a metric that could complicate the move out of high community levels, with a hard hit healthcare system and nurses in short supply. He pointed out that, for example, a certain hospital may have 10 beds available - but only a few of those beds can actually be staffed by nurses.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
KSP Logo
KSP training in Letcher County, police say no threat to the public
American Idol recap
Lawrence County native auditions for American Idol, receives golden ticket to Hollywood
Image courtesy of MGN.
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

Latest News

KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
Man accused of killing Jordan Morgan arrested in Richmond
Attorney Benjamin Dusing at a press conference on Nov. 13, 2020
Lawmakers file motion to suspend NKY attorney from practicing law in Ohio
WYMT Sunny
Sunny skies carry us from February into March
Saturday marks 50 years since the Buffalo Creek Disaster that killed more than 100 people in...
Coal disaster 50 years later: W.Va. creek teeming with fish
The store helps people recovering from addiction while offering a wide variety of clothes.
Man starts thrift store, changes lives after losing son to addiction