Advertisement

Kentucky falls in AP Top 25

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The top six and seven of the top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week, both records.

The single day of chaos led to some big changes in this week’s poll - everywhere but at the top. Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams in the poll released Monday, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games.

The Zags received 43 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel after being a unanimous pick last week. No. 3 Baylor had four first-place votes and No. 4 Duke picked up 11. Auburn rounded out the top five.

RANKTEAM
1Gonzaga (24-3)
2Arizona (25-3)
3Baylor (24-5)
4Duke (25-4)
5Auburn (25-4)
6Kansas (23-5)
7Kentucky (23-6)
8Purdue (24-5)
9Providence (24-3)
10Wisconsin (23-5)
11Villanova (21-7)
12Texas Tech (22-7)
13Tennessee (21-7)
T-14Houston (24-4)
T-14Arkansas (23-6)
16USC (25-4)
17UCLA (21-6)
18Connecticut (21-7)
19Saint Mary’s (24-6)
20Illinois (20-8)
21Texas (21-8)
22Murray State (28-2)
23Ohio State (18-8)
24Iowa (20-8)
25Alabama (19-10)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Mullins
Southern Kentucky man arrested after hitting child with car
Greasy Creek River
Missing person reported in Leslie County after car accident in Greasy Creek River
Man found not guilty in EKY double murder case
Devon Owens
Sheriff: Man arrested after car chase, standoff with deputies
Governor Andy Beshear
Masks no longer recommended for all indoor settings: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Latest News

Rowe scored her 1000th career point against Jenkins.
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 28)
13th Region Girls Quarters: Corbin vs. Knox Central - February 28, 2022
13th Region Girls Quarters: Corbin vs. Knox Central - February 28, 2022
15th Region Girls Quarters: Pike Central vs. Martin County - February 28, 2022
15th Region Girls Quarters: Pike Central vs. Martin County - February 28, 2022
15th Region Girls Quarters: Floyd Central vs. Pikeville - February 28, 2022
15th Region Girls Quarters: Floyd Central vs. Pikeville - February 28, 2022
13th Region Girls Quarters: Harlan County vs. North Laurel - February 28, 2022
13th Region Girls Quarters: Harlan County vs. North Laurel - February 28, 2022