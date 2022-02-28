Advertisement

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 27)

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Regional tournaments have begun across the state.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Franklin-Simpson 41, South Warren 23 - 4th Region

Metcalfe County 59, Monroe County 49 - 4th Region

Cooper 59, Holy Cross (Covington) 46 - 9th Region

Dixie Heights 58, Highlands 50 - 9th Region

Newport Central Catholic 55, Ludlow 42 - 9th Region

Ryle 53, Notre Dame 51 - 9th Region

Perry County Central 44, Wolfe County 42 - 14th Region

Letcher County Central 64, Powell County 41 - 14th Region

Owsley County 52, Knott County Central 42 - 14th Region

Leslie County 70, Breathitt County 51 - 14th Region

