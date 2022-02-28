Advertisement

Death investigation: car hit pedestrian

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink, with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a car crash that left one person dead on Thursday, February 24.

The incident happened on KY 363, just 3 miles south of London around 7:43 p.m.

Deputy Mink reports 38-year-old Slade Cansler of Corbin was driving a 1998 Chevrolet southbound on Ky-363, and hit a pedestrian who was later identified as Kenneth Martin, 32, of London.

Reports say the hit caused critical injuries to Martin, who was flown out from the scene to UT Hospital in Knoxville.

He was later pronounced dead on Friday, February 25.

Cansler was not injured.

Assisting at the scene was Laurel Sheriff K-9, Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Travis Napier, and Deputy Dylan Messer.

Also assisting were: London Laurel rescue squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and Laurel County fire department.

