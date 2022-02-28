Crews clear scene after wildfire in Martin

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Martin, Kentucky Fire Department shared a Facebook post on Monday afternoon to warn people about a wildfire in the area.

They urged people to use caution on KYRT-80 on Little Jarrell Fork Road as Martin Fire Department crews worked to contain the fire.

They also reminded people that there is a burn ban in effect in the area from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Officials with the fire department shared an update post on Facebook later Monday afternoon to say the scene was cleared and the fire was put out.

They said injuries were reported.

