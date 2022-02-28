Advertisement

Coal disaster 50 years later: W.Va. creek teeming with fish

Saturday marks 50 years since the Buffalo Creek Disaster that killed more than 100 people in...
Saturday marks 50 years since the Buffalo Creek Disaster that killed more than 100 people in Logan County.
By JOHN RABY
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAN, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - 50 years ago in West Virginia, the collapse of a coal-waste impoundment unleashed a torrent of black water into a narrow valley.

More than a dozen towns were inundated and 125 people lost their lives.

On Saturday, the Buffalo Creek community will remember the victims at the same high school that served as a temporary morgue.

A happier event will be held in April: a fishing day for children to celebrate the creek’s rebirth.

The waterway was known for its trout before the disaster, but its fishing habitat was lost for more than three decades afterward.

That all changed thanks to the steady, coordinated efforts of a conservation group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
KSP Logo
KSP training in Letcher County, police say no threat to the public
American Idol recap
Lawrence County native auditions for American Idol, receives golden ticket to Hollywood
Image courtesy of MGN.
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

Latest News

KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
Man accused of killing Jordan Morgan arrested in Richmond
Attorney Benjamin Dusing at a press conference on Nov. 13, 2020
Lawmakers file motion to suspend NKY attorney from practicing law in Ohio
WYMT Sunny
Sunny skies carry us from February into March
The store helps people recovering from addiction while offering a wide variety of clothes.
Man starts thrift store, changes lives after losing son to addiction