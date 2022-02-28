Advertisement

Car tax refund process begins in Ky.

Car tax refund process begins Monday in Ky.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Refund checks start going out Monday, Feb. 28, for those who may have overpaid on their car taxes in 2022 before Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order to curb the impact of inflation on car values.

“We were looking at a 40% vehicle tax increase, based on the inflation values of those vehicles,” said Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston. “People are already affected with our basic economy now. Seeing an increase like this is detrimental to most people.”

Since that executive order was signed, more clarification has also been released on who will issue those refunds.

Instead of county clerks’ offices issuing the tax refunds, they will come from the state treasury.

“The state decided that it was best that their revenue, who created this, would easily access the checks and hand out the checks quicker than we could,” Johnston said.

Now, because of inflation and the pandemic, 2021 car values are being used for 2022 and 2023.

“Nobody will see an increase for the next two years,” Johnston said.

Officials say not all vehicles were impacted, so it’s possible you weren’t affected to begin with.

To be eligible for that refund, you must have already paid your car taxes, and owned that vehicle on Jan. 1, 2021.

Those going to pay their taxes from now on should already see those numbers adjusted once they go to pay them and would not see a refund.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentuckians named in federal indictments related to cockfighting ring
Greasy Creek River
Missing person reported in Leslie County after car accident in Greasy Creek River
Christopher Mullins
Southern Kentucky man arrested after hitting child with car
Walter Gates of Elkhorn City walked out of Quickstop #3 on Regina Belcher Highway $100,000 richer
“I thought I was going to have a heart attack”: Pike County man wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-Off

Latest News

Money generic
Eastern Ky. judge-executive pushes for change in state’s auditing system
Tech job growth expected for Kentucky, skilled workers needed - 11:00 p.m.
Tech job growth expected for Kentucky, skilled workers needed - 11:00 p.m.
Lt. Gov. visits EKY
Lt. Gov. visits EKY
Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brooklyn Colinger
Eastern Kentuckians named in federal indictments related to cockfighting ring