Sunshine, warmer temperatures return this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine and warmer temperatures return to the mountains this week. Get out and enjoy this beautiful weather we have in store!

Tonight through Monday night

We stay cool and calm into tonight. Low temperatures fall into the upper-20s under a mostly clear sky.

A beautiful start to the work week is in store! We stay dry and sunny on Monday with highs reaching the mid-and-lower-50s.

Into Monday night, not many changes are expected. We stay dry and partly cloudy with lows falling into the lower-30s.

Warming Trend Ahead

On Tuesday, we remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures will be warmer as we reach the upper-50s by the afternoon.

We get even warmer by Wednesday! Temperatures top out in the mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky.

We remain dry and partly cloudy into Thursday. Once again, high temperatures reach the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Into Friday, clouds increase across the mountains, but we look to stay dry. Highs top out in the mid-60s.

Scattered showers look to return by Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs soar into the upper-60s!

Scattered showers look to stick around into Sunday. Again, high temperatures top out in the upper-60s.

