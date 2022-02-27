Advertisement

Lawrence County native auditions for American Idol, receives golden ticket to Hollywood

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Lawrence County native auditioned for Season 20 of American Idol on Sunday night.

Noah Thompson, of Blaine, has been an employee at Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) for nearly two years. Now, he is looking to showcase his talent on the singing competition.

“Noah is a very talented musician and vocalist and has been selected to compete in American Idol Season 20,” a post read on the ARC Facebook page.

After his audition, Thompson got the golden ticket and will head to Hollywood.

“I cannot believe I had #AMomentLikeThis,” a post on Thompson’s Facebook page read.

American Idol will air at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday nights on ABC.

