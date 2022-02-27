Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass raises funds to hep those in Ukraine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s estimated around 200,000 Jews living in Ukraine have been affected by the political and economic instability in the country, and the Jewish Federation of the bluegrass is teaming up with other Jewish organizations to help support those in need.

The Jewish federation wants to ensure the people can get the supplies they need and contact their families if necessary. They also know that at some point, these families that have fled will return home and want to make sure they have the essential bounds to recover.

”So Jewish Federation across the country and in worldwide have banded together to claim in raising $20 million and that it Has did not just come from Federation coffers but if it will come from people wonderful humans that care about people all across the world that will reach out together hold hands and raise the funds needed to make sure that we can adequately support those in Ukraine and so on,” said Mindy Haas, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass.

The Jewish community of Lexington is calling on those to donate funds to help those in Ukraine and keep the people in their thoughts and prayers.

