‘It’s good to be at church again’: Letcher County church hosts first service after car accident

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A church in Letcher County held its first service Sunday, after recovering from a car crashing into the building Monday.

Members of Neon Reformed Presbyterian Church gathered, feeling blessed nobody was hurt during the incident.

Pastor Jay Bennett said the driver fell asleep at the wheel, however, no charges were pressed.

The church plans to renovate the building’s storefront, including the possible placement of a protective barrier.

“We’re definitely going to pursue that avenue as well,” Bennett said. “Think about putting up some kind of concrete or steel barrier to keep cars from careening into the building.”

The church’s pastor said it was a scary evening.

Bennett said the congregation was greeted with a surprise.

“We heard a crash and felt the building shake,” he said. “My wife thought that something had exploded but I was pretty certain that it was actually a car had crashed into the building.”

Bennett explained this was the second time the church had experienced a car crash.

He said they got lucky.

“If it had happened 24 hours earlier, the fellowship area was filled with people form our evening service,” Bennett said. “Including a toddler, who likes to hang around the windows.”

Several church members wasted no time that night.

One member, Seth Long, said they had to get the building patched up.

“We went into Bob the Builder mode,” he said. “A bunch of guys from the church got together, ladies. In the course of about three to four hours, we had her dried in again.”

Long said he felt blessed to be back in the sanctuary.

He said the church’s appearance is disheartening.

“We’ve got OSB across the front of the building now, it’s not very pretty,” Long said. “It’s good to be at church again on the Lord’s Day, to worship and we’ll just move forward.”

Bennett said the church’s situation was the best-case scenario.

“This past year we finally reached some goals budgetarily where we figured we could budget to go ahead and do that work,” he said. “In the coming year, we’re actually in the process of doing that now.”

Bennett said those renovations are planned to be completed by the end of the year.

