Hazel Green Food Project volunteers celebrate one year of operation

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the devastating floods that impacted several parts of the region last year, many Eastern Kentuckians were inclined to give back to those who were hit the hardest. One organization in Wolfe County did just that.

The Hazel Green Food Project was created after several members of the Hazel Green Fire Department tended to those impacted by the floods of 2021. It was then that they saw how many people were in need of assistance.

“We just kept building and building and getting cleaning supplies and food and we just started giving out,” said Hazel Green Food Project President Nicky Stacy. “It seemed like once-a-week God just kept providing us with more food to give out.”

February 27th, 2022 marks one year since the project began. The food project has helped thousands of people from Wolfe County and surrounding counties. People just like Marva Hampton, who says things would be much different for her family if they weren’t severed by the food bank.

“Its very helpful, especially for my dad,” said Hampton. “Where he can get food from here, he can afford his medicine. So, it makes it easier on him.”

The project is currently operating out of the Hazel Green Fire Department, but thanks to Anthem, the project will soon have its own building.

Stacy said she hopes the food bank can continue impacting the community and surrounding communities in even bigger and better ways.

“It’s only gonna keep getting bigger,” she said. “Our goal is to just help anybody. It doesn’t matter your income or where you’re from. If you’re in line, you’re gonna get food.”

The Hazel Green Food Project aims to host food giveaways every Friday, but also hosts pop-up giveaways when they have the supplies.

To keep up with their giveaway schedule, you can visit the Hazel Green Food Project Facebook page.

