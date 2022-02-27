Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky church celebrates one month anniversary with “Fellowship Dinner”

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - To celebrate their one-month anniversary, those with Rooted Church in Whitesburg held a “Fellowship Dinner” Sunday.

The church had help from Together For The Mountains and New Beginnings Fellowship Church.

During the event, several people in Eastern Kentucky were given a meal after service.

Pastor Michael Clark said it is all a part of their mission.

“I can learn about what you’re struggling with and where you’re weak, I may be strong. You can learn about where I’m weak and maybe you have some strength I need,” he said. “We’re all in this together, we got to stand for one another in this world right now. There is a lot of chaos but inside the church house, there needs to be grace, there needs to be friendship and there needs to be fellowship.”

Clark said they helped serve more than 100 people.

