‘Two Sisters Prom Stop’ helps Kentucky girls feel special for their big night

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Prom is a night many high schoolers dream about their whole life, but of course it can come with a steep price tag.

That’s when two Mercer County women decided to make a change and help anyone that wants to go the ability to do so. Then came fairy godmothers Cretia Lewis & Chastity Marshall to share some magic at the Carpenter’s Christian Church.

“I work in the school system here in Mercer County at Mercer County high school, and we knew there was a need a lot of ladies can’t afford a prom dress, and it gets very expensive, and so we put our heads together and decided that we’re gonna make this happen,” said Cretia Lewis, co-creator of Two Sisters Pom Shop.

The ladies had a plan and ran with it. The outcome and support have been unimaginable.

“Well, we decided to just ask for donations, and then we decided to also create a social media platform, and from there, everything exploded,” said Lewis.

From dresses to jewelry and even corsages, everything is free.

“We have well over 500 dresses in our first year,” said Lewis.

The most rewarding part is when the girls find their dress and that smile crosses their faces.

“We could explode, we could explode from just pure joy yeah absolutely,” said Lewis.

If you have a dress just lying around at home and you’d like to donate it, you can reach out to the Two Sisters Prom Stop Facebook page. The ladies accept all donations year-round.

