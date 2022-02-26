Scattered rain/snow showers possible tonight, drying out and warming up next week

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another weather system looks to sweep by the mountains tonight. This could bring some scattered rain/snow showers to the region. However, we start to dry out and warm up by next week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Into tonight, we stay under a mostly cloudy sky. It will be chilly with temperatures falling into the lower-30s.

We could see some rain or snow showers, mainly over our southern counties. We are not expecting big impacts from this system, but we could see a light accumulation, especially over the higher elevations.

Snow Forecast (WYMT Weather)

Slick spots will be possible especially on bridges and overpasses, so use plenty of caution when driving.

On Sunday, some leftover rain/snow showers will be possible during the morning, but we begin to dry out and clear out by the afternoon. Highs will be warmer! We top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Quiet weather returns by Sunday night. We stay dry and mostly clear. Lows bottom out in the mid-and-lower-30s.

Next Week

A beautiful work week is ahead!

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Monday. Once again, highs top out in the lower-50s with lows falling into the mid-30s.

On Tuesday, we remain dry and under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures reach the upper-50s by the afternoon.

We get even warmer by the middle of the work week! Highs top out in the lower-60s on Wednesday and Thursday. We stay dry under a partly cloudy sky.

Extended Forecast

This quiet weather looks to stick around into Friday and Saturday, too.

We stay dry and partly cloudy on Friday. Temperatures top out in the mid-60s.

Clouds look to increase by Saturday, but we look dry for now. Highs reach the upper-60s by the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.