Matchups selected in 15th Region Girls’ Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After Saturday afternoon’s draw, the matchups have been set for the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
Here’s the schedule (all games will be played at Appalachian Wireless Arena):
MONDAY:
6:30 p.m. - Martin County vs. Pike Central
8 p.m. - Pikeville vs. Floyd Central
TUESDAY:
6:30 p.m. - Belfry vs. Paintsville
8 p.m. - Lawrence County vs. Shelby Valley
SEMIFINALS:
The semifinals will played in a doubleheader on Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY:
The 15th Region Girls’ Tournament will be played on Saturday, March 5 at 4 p.m.
