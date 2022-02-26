Matchups selected in 15th Region Girls’ Tournament

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After Saturday afternoon’s draw, the matchups have been set for the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament.

Here’s the schedule (all games will be played at Appalachian Wireless Arena):

MONDAY:

6:30 p.m. - Martin County vs. Pike Central

8 p.m. - Pikeville vs. Floyd Central

TUESDAY:

6:30 p.m. - Belfry vs. Paintsville

8 p.m. - Lawrence County vs. Shelby Valley

SEMIFINALS:

The semifinals will played in a doubleheader on Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY:

The 15th Region Girls’ Tournament will be played on Saturday, March 5 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.