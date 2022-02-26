Matchups selected in 15th Region Boys’ Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After Saturday afternoon’s draw, the matchups have been set for the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
Here’s the schedule (all games will be played at Appalachian Wireless Arena):
WEDNESDAY:
6:30 p.m. - Martin County vs. Belfry
8 p.m. - Pikeville vs. Lawrence County
THURSDAY:
6:30 p.m. - Pike Central vs. East Ridge
8 p.m. - Betsy Layne vs. Paintsville
SEMIFINALS:
The semifinals will be played in a doubleheader on Saturday, March 5
CHAMPIONSHIP:
The 15th Region Boys’ Championship will be played on Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.