Matchups selected in 14th Region Boys’ Tournament

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - After Saturday’s draw, the matchups for the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament is set.

Here’s the schedule (all games being played at Faire O. Woods Coliseum at Breathitt County High School):

WEDNESDAY:

6 p.m. - Cordia vs. Hazard

8 p.m. - Estill County vs. Wolfe County

THURSDAY:

6 p.m. - Breathitt County vs. Knott Central

8 p.m. - Perry Central vs. Powell County

SEMIFINALS:

Semifinals begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

CHAMPIONSHIP:

The 14th Region Boys’ Championship will tip off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

