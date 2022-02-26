Matchups selected in 13th Region Girls’ Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After Saturday morning’s draw, the schedule is set for the 13th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
Here’s the schedule (all games will be played at The Corbin Arena):
MONDAY:
6 p.m. - Knox Central vs. Corbin
7:30 p.m. - North Laurel vs. Harlan County
TUESDAY:
6 p.m. - Bell County vs. Jackson County
7:30 p.m. - South Laurel vs. Barbourville
SEMIFINALS:
The semifinals will be played in a doubleheader on Friday starting at 6 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP:
The 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Championship will be played on Saturday at 7 p.m.
