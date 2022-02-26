Advertisement

Matchups selected in 13th Region Girls’ Tournament

(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After Saturday morning’s draw, the schedule is set for the 13th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament.

Here’s the schedule (all games will be played at The Corbin Arena):

MONDAY:

6 p.m. - Knox Central vs. Corbin

7:30 p.m. - North Laurel vs. Harlan County

TUESDAY:

6 p.m. - Bell County vs. Jackson County

7:30 p.m. - South Laurel vs. Barbourville

SEMIFINALS:

The semifinals will be played in a doubleheader on Friday starting at 6 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP:

The 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Championship will be played on Saturday at 7 p.m.

