Matchups selected in 13th Region Boys’ Tournament

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After Saturday morning’s draw, the matchups have been set for the 13th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament.

Here’s the schedule (all games will be played at The Corbin Arena and will air on H&I and on WYMT.com):

WEDNESDAY:

6 p.m. - South Laurel vs. Harlan

7:30 p.m. - Knox Central vs. Jackson County

THURSDAY:

6 p.m. - Bell County vs. Corbin

7:30 p.m. - North Laurel vs. Lynn Camp

SEMIFINALS:

The semifinals will be played in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

CHAMPIONSHIP:

The championship will tip off at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 7.

