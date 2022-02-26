Matchups selected in 12th Region Basketball Tournaments
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - After Saturday morning’s draw, the matchups have been set for the 12th Region Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Tournaments.
Here’s the boys’ schedule (all games will be played at Pulaski County High School):
WEDNESDAY:
6:30 p.m. - McCreary Central vs. Mercer County
8:15 p.m. - Lincoln County vs. Rockcastle County
THURSDAY:
6:30 p.m. - West Jessamine vs. Boyle County
8:15 p.m. - Pulaski County vs. Wayne County
SEMIFINALS:
The semifinals will be played in a doubleheader on Monday, March 7 starting at 6:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP:
The 12th Region Boys’ Championship will be played on Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
Here’s the girls’ schedule (all games will be played at Lincoln County High School):
MONDAY:
Southwestern vs. West Jessamine
Somerset vs. Danville Christian
TUESDAY:
Danville vs. Wayne County
Mercer County vs. Pulaski County
SEMIFINALS:
The semifinals will be played in a doubleheader on Friday.
CHAMPIONSHIP:
The 12th Region Girls’ Championship will be played on Saturday.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.