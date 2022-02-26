Matchups selected in 12th Region Basketball Tournaments

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - After Saturday morning’s draw, the matchups have been set for the 12th Region Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Tournaments.

Here’s the boys’ schedule (all games will be played at Pulaski County High School):

WEDNESDAY:

6:30 p.m. - McCreary Central vs. Mercer County

8:15 p.m. - Lincoln County vs. Rockcastle County

THURSDAY:

6:30 p.m. - West Jessamine vs. Boyle County

8:15 p.m. - Pulaski County vs. Wayne County

SEMIFINALS:

The semifinals will be played in a doubleheader on Monday, March 7 starting at 6:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP:

The 12th Region Boys’ Championship will be played on Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

Here’s the girls’ schedule (all games will be played at Lincoln County High School):

MONDAY:

Southwestern vs. West Jessamine

Somerset vs. Danville Christian

TUESDAY:

Danville vs. Wayne County

Mercer County vs. Pulaski County

SEMIFINALS:

The semifinals will be played in a doubleheader on Friday.

CHAMPIONSHIP:

The 12th Region Girls’ Championship will be played on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.