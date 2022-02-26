Advertisement

London Police Department hosts second annual Pack a Cruiser Food Drive

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department filled their cruisers to the brim with non-perishable food items at the second annual Pack a Cruiser Food Drive at the London Speedway on Saturday.

Speedway and 7-Eleven gas stations across the nation are partnering with local police departments to give back to their communities this week.

“Any chance you have to help out and give back and help people out, it’s always rewarding,” said Cody Faulconer, London Police Department Patrolman.

All non-perishable items and monetary donations from this event benefited God’s Pantry Food Bank.

“It’s awesome to see the community joining with us, joining with Speedway, and joining with God’s Pantry to show that they care too,” said Elbert Riley, London Police Department Sergeant.

London community members were showing up to donate food even before the event began, which Faulconer said is exciting considering how many people might be in need of assistance right now.

“We’re blessed here,” said Faulconer. “We’ve got a really great community and everybody really wants to do their part and they really showed up for us. Its awesome.”

Sergeant Riley added that the Pack a Cruiser event is not only a chance for the department to help God’s Pantry Food Bank, but its also an opportunity for the community to see law enforcement in a different light.

“It does show people that we’re not just a badge, there’s a person behind it,” he said. “We’re able to help out, we’re personable. There’s a person there, not just police officers out writing tickets and taking people to jail, we’re people too.”

Those with department said the drive brought in 1,050 pounds of dry goods and $302 in donations for God’s Pantry Food Bank.

