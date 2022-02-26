Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police, Post 11 in London, is investigating a deadly car crash that happened Friday afternoon in Rockcastle County on Dysart Way.

45-year-old Stacy N. Day, of Mount Vernon, was driving a 2009 Nissan Murano when she lost control of her car.

The car crossed the center line and crashed into another car driven by Mary A. Durham, 75 of Mount Vernon.

Durham was pronounced dead by the Rockcastle County Coroner at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital.

Durham’s passenger, Devin J. Miller, 52 of Mount Vernon, was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

