Kentucky falls to Arkansas 75-73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WYMT) - It was just about too little too late for Kentucky at Arkansas.

Despite rallying back from 13 points back, the Wildcats fell to the Razorbacks, 75-73.

Oscar Tshiebwe led UK with 30 points and 18 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler returned to the court and finished with 14 points. TyTy Washington also returned to score 10.

JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 30 points.

With the loss, Kentucky falls to 23-6. They’ll return to Rupp Arena for the last time this season on Tuesday to play Ole Miss.

Final stats of Kentucky's game at Arkansas. (StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.