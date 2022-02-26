Advertisement

Kentucky falls to Arkansas 75-73

Oscar Tshiebwe on the foul line against Arkansas.
Oscar Tshiebwe on the foul line against Arkansas.(Gunnar Rathbun | SEC Media Portal)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WYMT) - It was just about too little too late for Kentucky at Arkansas.

Despite rallying back from 13 points back, the Wildcats fell to the Razorbacks, 75-73.

Oscar Tshiebwe led UK with 30 points and 18 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler returned to the court and finished with 14 points. TyTy Washington also returned to score 10.

JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 30 points.

With the loss, Kentucky falls to 23-6. They’ll return to Rupp Arena for the last time this season on Tuesday to play Ole Miss.

