High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 25)
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST
BOYS
North Laurel 91, Jackson County 48 (49th District Championship)
South Laurel 54, Corbin 47 (50th District Championship)
Knox Central 85, Lynn Camp 48 (51st District Championship)
Bell County 88, Harlan 78 (2OT) (52nd District Championship)
Perry Central 62, Hazard 48 (54th District Championship)
Martin County 66, Paintsville 47 (57th District Championship)
Betsy Layne 67, Lawrence County 64 (58th District Championship)
GIRLS
North Laurel 76, Jackson County 49 (49th District Championship)
