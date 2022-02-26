Free dental clinic service held in Eastern Kentucky

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A free dental clinic was held, Wednesday through Saturday, in Letcher County.

The event was ran by those with SmileFaith and Global Dental Relief at Coal City Coffee in Jenkins.

SmileFaith Director Chrystal Bentley said anyone was welcome.

“We take care of anybody,” she said. “So, they come from all over. Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky, we don’t put a limit on where they want to come. We’re just happy to serve whoever comes through the door.”

Bentley said they saw a dire need for free dental work in Letcher County.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic has made things difficult for many.

“The wait is just so great right now. A lot of people are getting rescheduled or just have several months out,” Bentley said. “If you get an immediate need, we’re thankful we can take care of that.”

Officials with SmileFaith said they were happy to partner with Global Dental Relief (GDR) for the event.

Clinic Trip Leader Mark Lisagor, with GDR, said it was a match made in Heaven.

“We saw a tremendous need here in Letcher County and this beautiful clinic was available to us,” he said. “We partnered with SmileFaith and it’s working out great.”

Lisagor said they have kept busy.

He said they have seen an estimated hundreds of patients throughout the week.

“A lot of patients who are incredibly grateful and appreciative,” Lisagor said. “They want to get themselves a little healthier in any way they can. Of course, there’s a lot of them just really suffering with pain.”

Bentley said they are a phone call or walk-in away for anyone needing this service.

“That’s it, we ask for no insurance information,” she said. “It’s free, you just come in and we do fillings, cleanings and extractions.”

Both organizations said another free dental clinic will be hosted next week, Wednesday through Saturday.

To schedule an appointment you can call (606) 212-1116.

