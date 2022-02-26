Dozens gather together at prayer service to show support for Ukraine

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - People across the U.S. and Kentucky have taken strides to show their support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the country. On Friday night, members of the greater Lexington community poured in their prayers at the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Nicholasville.

Dozens of people gathered outside, side by side and hand in hand, with members of the Ukrainian congregation.

“The Ukrainian community - I was feeling for them and I just wanted to immediately pray for them,” said Johnson Cannon, who attended the service.

It made Yaroslav Boyechko, or Pastor Jerry as his congregation knows him, happy to see how many friends his people have in the Lexington area.

“We live in such a great prayer community that everyone can care about Ukraine,” said Pastor Jerry. “It’s a far country across the ocean but we can pray all together here.”

He pointed out that there are also Russian members of the congregation. People from both backgrounds attended Friday’s service to pray together.

“We are washed by the same blood of Jesus Christ and we worship the same God, and all of us, we’re praying for peace,” said Pastor Jerry.

Churchgoer Victor Selepina says they never thought this situation could escalate so quickly but said it makes them especially grateful for the lives they lead in the U.S. and in Kentucky.

“For our parents, they’ve been through it, so they always repeat to us and say you need to be very, very thankful for what you have in this country,” said Selepina.

“We hold no hate towards anybody and all we can do is pray,” Selepina added.

Pastor Jerry says they plan to hold more prayer events in the future.

