Advertisement

Wanted: Man who allegedly stole $1M worth of COVID-19 tests

This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are...
This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are seeking Carlitos Peralta, a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer's clinic.(Santa Ana (Calif.) Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer’s clinic.

Santa Ana police say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta had access to his employer’s shipping and delivery system.

His employer has seven warehouses nationwide that are used to store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers that include clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels.

Police say Peralta diverted nearly 100 separate shipments from multiple warehouses to his home.

The police department asked the public Thursday to contact the agency with information about his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large rockslide closes EKY road
Large rockslide closes EKY road
Anyone with additional information about Shannon Gilday is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859)...
Statement from suspect’s mother gives clues to possible motive in violent Ky. home invasion
Kyle Matthew Freeman
KSP: Southern Kentucky man charged with several child sexual exploitation crimes
Marilyn Childress, President of Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation, salutes the headstone of a...
Buried treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Floyd Co. Sheriff asks for help identifying people
Floyd County Sheriff asks for help identifying people in an investigation

Latest News

As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off...
North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast
The CDC drops its strong mask recommendations for most of the country under new COVID-19...
Some Americans welcome new CDC mask guidance, others wary
Wesley Hunt is a Pike County native and abstract artist whose work has been displayed across...
APP to host art gallery featuring Pike County Picasso
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Ukraine in fierce fight against advancing Russian forces