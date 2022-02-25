Kentucky hires new offensive coordinator
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK has hired an NFL assistant to be its offensive coordinator for the second straight year.
Kentucky confirmed multiple reports Friday night that San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello will replace Liam Coen as offensive coordinator.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the hire Friday afternoon.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman also reported that Scangarello is coming to Lexington.
Before serving the 2021 season as the 49ers QB coach, Scangarello has been on the offensive staffs of the Raiders, Falcons, Broncos and Eagles. He has been offensive coordinator at four colleges, including UC Davis, Northern Arizona and Wagner. This would be Scangarello’s first Power Five job.
