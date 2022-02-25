Kentucky hires new offensive coordinator

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK has hired an NFL assistant to be its offensive coordinator for the second straight year.

Kentucky confirmed multiple reports Friday night that San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello will replace Liam Coen as offensive coordinator.

We are continuing what we've built here on offense!



Welcome to #BBN: Offensive Coordinator/QBs coach: Rich Scangarello. Coach Scangarello joins us from the @49ers and will build our @NFL system from the Shanahan, McVay and Coen coaching tree.



📰 https://t.co/QevYeAytw0 pic.twitter.com/1vrBmCJ6Ye — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) February 25, 2022

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the hire Friday afternoon.

The University of Kentucky is hiring #49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello as its new offensive coordinator, per sources.



A widely respected QB developer, Scangarello replaces Liam Coen, who took the #Rams OC job and left behind the zone scheme Scangarello knows well. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2022

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman also reported that Scangarello is coming to Lexington.

SOURCE: Kentucky is expected to hire 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello as its new offensive coordinator. @TomPelissero first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 25, 2022

Before serving the 2021 season as the 49ers QB coach, Scangarello has been on the offensive staffs of the Raiders, Falcons, Broncos and Eagles. He has been offensive coordinator at four colleges, including UC Davis, Northern Arizona and Wagner. This would be Scangarello’s first Power Five job.

