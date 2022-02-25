‘It’s a different experience’: Pikeville coffee roastery taps into new flavor

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lincoln Road Roastery is brewing up something cool as the weather warms up.

The Pikeville business, created in 2015, is expanding it business model, after years of reflecting on the original dream for the business.

“The pandemic kind of shifted things for us, so we re-imagined our business a little bit and opened up a completely new concept,” said co-owner and founder Ryan Jones. “It’s a different experience with coffee or tea.”

From the original roastery and coffee shop that was once located on Main Street, to the current coffee lounge in Norton, Va., and many local coffee shops that serve its beans, Lincoln Road has had quite the journey.

“Hopefully the community will keep supporting and we can keep doing good things for our community and keep growing and expanding like we want to,” Jones said.

The space, Lincoln Road Taproom, located on Hambley Boulevard, has served as the headquarters for roasting and selling coffee online for the last couple of years. Now it will double as a taproom for unique flavors. Nitro cold brew coffees, draft sparkling teas, and draft kombucha are on the menu- with some items still in the works.

The taproom will not serve hot brewed coffees or espresso, but Jones said he encourages people to continue supporting place like FaithLife Market for their hot fixes. However, if you find yourself looking for something cool and kicked up into nitro, the taproom is open for business.

“From roasting it to brewing, the product is super fresh and unlike anything that you’ll get anywhere close to here,” said Jones.

He said the team is proud to offer the new environment for coffee and tea lovers, and expects it to grow even more in the months to come. Though the current option is grab-and-go, plans for an augmented reality garden are well underway to get the unique feel pouring through the outdoor area.

“So, in the warmer months, you can come here and get something on draft- a coffee or tea- and you can sit out with your friends and family outside in our sort of AR art garden as what we were looking to build here,” said Jones.

The space still serves as a roastery and selling space for the coffee beans, as well as the distribution center for online orders and wholesale clients. Business hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 389 Hambley Boulevard. You can find the menu and a message from the owners here.

Jones encourages those interested to follow the Lincoln Road Roastery Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay up-to-date with its growth.

