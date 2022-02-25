Cold air continues to filter in

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy week so far, we are finally seeing some improvements in our forecast...at least in some aspects.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We will continue to see cold air filtering into the mountains through the night tonight. Our winds will calm down some after a breezy day today. Either way, we’ll try to break into partly cloudy skies tonight as we fall down into the upper 20s and low 30s for overnight lows.

It’s a cooler day on Saturday...but not aggressively so. Partly cloudy skies will at times tip over into mostly cloudy territory as we watch another weak system approach, but this one looks to mostly sink to our south. Highs will top out in the middle 40s for our Saturday afternoon. They’ll fall back into the lower 30s overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday and Beyond

It’s a quieter pattern trying to take over for the new work week, thank goodness! We’ll slowly clear out Sunday afternoon after early clouds. That should allow us to get up into the lower 50s for daytime highs. We’ll continue to clear out during the evening and overnight hours as we fall back into the middle 20s for overnight lows.

Milder air filters back in as we get to around or slightly above average for highs during the week. We look to see plenty of sunshine. No big systems making themselves obvious in the models as of now, but that doesn’t mean a weak system can’t throw some showers our way. Right now, though, I’ve got plenty of sunshine in the forecast as we top out in the lower 50s on Monday, then approach 60° or so by the middle of next week.

