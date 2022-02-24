WYMT Weather Team to host Spotter Training with NWS Jackson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you’ve ever wanted to be a spotter and help the WYMT Weather Team and the National Weather Service, now is your chance!

WYMT is teaming up with our friends with the National Weather Service office in Jackson to host a virtual spotter training Thursday evening, March 3, 2022 starting at 7:00 p.m.

You can sign up at this link for this class or others at the link here.

The National Weather Service will also be holding several more spotter classes this spring, with the WYMT Weather Team joining for two more on Tuesday, March 22, and Wednesday, April 6.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.