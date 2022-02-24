Advertisement

University of Kentucky lecturer weighs in on how the Russian invasion will impact the United States

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Last Wednesday night, Russian troops moved into Ukraine.

”Yesterday afternoon it became clear, the Ukrainians were finally panicking, the Ukrainians played this very, very cool very, very chill,” said Dr. Robert Farley, Senior Lecturer at the Patterson School of Diplomacy and Internal Commerce at the University of Kentucky.

After months of a Russian military presence at Ukraine’s border. WYMT asked Dr. Farley why Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to invade. He said Putin believes Ukraine is an artificial creation of the West.

”That essentially Kyiv and Ukraine are part of the Russian heartland and part of Russian civilizations, so the very existence of a democratic government is an aggression against Russia,” he said.

Multiple nations have issued sanctions against Russia. Dr. Farley said it is too late for Russia to back down.

”So obviously President Putin has not been deterred at this point, the sanctions are really going to be about punishment and are going to be about convincing the Russians three years from now that this was a terrible idea,” he added.

How will the invasion affect the United States? We could see higher energy prices. In addition, you may already be paying more at the pump.

”[The] U.S. doesn’t import or export any energy with Russia but of course, Russia does export a lot of natural gas, and a lot of oil to the extent that those exports are disrupted,” he said. “That means the global prices of natural oil and gas are going to increase.”

”I suspect right now, that people are making phone calls arranging financing for an increase in natural gas production and oil production in the United States.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large rockslide closes EKY road
Large rockslide closes EKY road
Anyone with additional information about Shannon Gilday is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859)...
Statement from suspect’s mother gives clues to possible motive in violent Ky. home invasion
Kyle Matthew Freeman
KSP: Southern Kentucky man charged with several child sexual exploitation crimes
Floyd Co. Sheriff asks for help identifying people
Floyd County Sheriff asks for help identifying people in an investigation
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
KSP identifies suspect in violent home invasion; considered armed and dangerous

Latest News

Kentucky coroners react to proposed Nathan's Law
Conversation sparked among Kentucky coroners over new proposed law
SOAR
SOAR hosts Healthcare Career Pathway Fair to combat healthcare worker shortage
WKY inmate injured during candle factory collapse helps save lives
Ky. inmate hailed as hero for saving lives after deadly tornado hit candle factory
The former racehorse died back in December and now his ashes will be interred at the Old...
Old Friends to be final resting place for Medina Spirit
Dr. Ofei understands that some parents will be hesitant to vaccinate their child, but she...
UK pediatrician on COVID vaccines for kids six months to four years old