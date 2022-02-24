University of Kentucky lecturer weighs in on how the Russian invasion will impact the United States

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Last Wednesday night, Russian troops moved into Ukraine.

”Yesterday afternoon it became clear, the Ukrainians were finally panicking, the Ukrainians played this very, very cool very, very chill,” said Dr. Robert Farley, Senior Lecturer at the Patterson School of Diplomacy and Internal Commerce at the University of Kentucky.

After months of a Russian military presence at Ukraine’s border. WYMT asked Dr. Farley why Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to invade. He said Putin believes Ukraine is an artificial creation of the West.

”That essentially Kyiv and Ukraine are part of the Russian heartland and part of Russian civilizations, so the very existence of a democratic government is an aggression against Russia,” he said.

Multiple nations have issued sanctions against Russia. Dr. Farley said it is too late for Russia to back down.

”So obviously President Putin has not been deterred at this point, the sanctions are really going to be about punishment and are going to be about convincing the Russians three years from now that this was a terrible idea,” he added.

How will the invasion affect the United States? We could see higher energy prices. In addition, you may already be paying more at the pump.

”[The] U.S. doesn’t import or export any energy with Russia but of course, Russia does export a lot of natural gas, and a lot of oil to the extent that those exports are disrupted,” he said. “That means the global prices of natural oil and gas are going to increase.”

”I suspect right now, that people are making phone calls arranging financing for an increase in natural gas production and oil production in the United States.”

