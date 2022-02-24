Toddler killed in major crash, firefighter injured on I-24 at Tennessee River Bridge; westbound lanes blocked

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews remain on the scene of multiple vehicle crashes on Interstate 24, at the Tennessee River Bridge.

This is along I-24 between the U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange and the KY 453 Grand Rivers exit 31 interchange at the Marshall-Livingston County line.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said an 18-month-old child was killed in one of the several crashes they are investigating.

The toddler was a passenger in a SEMI tractor-trailer.

According to KSP, the driver of the rig, Chabrielle-Darnisha S. Hester, of Dallas, Texas, rear-ended the trailer of another SEMI.

The force of the crash caused the toddler to be thrown out of the SEMI.

KSP said the child was then hit by a car driven by a North Carolina 19-year-old.

The toddler died at the scene.

Troopers report the child was not restrained at the time of the crash.

KSP said after their investigation into this crash is complete they will turn it into a prosecutor to decide if criminal charges will be filed.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a firefighter suffered a broken leg.

Gilbertsville Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that one of their fire officers was seriously injured while responding to a single-vehicle crash on the bridge when he was caught up in a secondary, multi-vehicle crash.

The department said the firefighter is recovering, but it will be a lengthy process.

Gilbertsville Fire Department is reporting that one of our fire officers was seriously injured last night at the scene... Posted by Gilbertsville Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Both westbound lanes of I-24 remain closed.

One eastbound lane was closed most of the overnight hours and much of the morning because crews were working to capture cattle that escaped from a SEMI tractor-trailer involved in another crash on the bridge.

KYTC said at one time couple dozen cows were on the loose and in the median.

Both eastbound lanes are now open, but as of 10:30 a.m., not all of the cows have been accounted for.

Drivers are urged to be cautious and aware of wranglers on horseback working with emergency crews along I-24 to find the missing livestock.

The westbound lanes are expected to be reopened at 12 p.m.

Crews are in the process of removing some SEMIs involved in the crashes reported shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

KSP said icy conditions is to blame for a total of seven crashes, which involved 18 vehicles, including 12 SEMIs and six cars.

Multiple first responders from the county, state and surrounding areas are on the scene.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the roadway is icy, which will slow efforts for crews to clear the crash site.

KYTC crews will be treating the closed 4-mile section of I-24 with salt once the vehicles are clear from the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and to find an alternate route of travel throughout the early morning hours.

Westbound driver can detour between exit 31 and exit 27 via KY 453 and U.S. 62. Delays are likely along the detour.

KYTC said caution is required.

