Randall Cobb among those selected to Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Wildcat great will be honored later this year.

Green Bay Packers and former Kentucky wide receiver Randall Cobb has been selected to be inducted to the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Cobb has played nine of his 11 NFL seasons for the Packers and has amassed over 7,000 career receving yards.

The induction will take place this summer in Lexington.

